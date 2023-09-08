HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

RBI clears Dipak Gupta’s appointment as KMB’s interim MD, CEO

September 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) for a period of two months with effect from September 2, 2023, KMB said in a filing with the stock exchanges.  The bank, had on September 2, 2023, applied for RBI approval following the decision of Uday Kotak to step down as MD & CEO four months ahead of the end of his tenure. The board, while accepting Mr. Kotak’s resignation on September 2, had appointed Mr. Gupta, who was the deputy MD, as acting MD & CEO till December 31, 2023 subject to RBI approval. The bank has also suggested two names to the RBI for a regular MD & CEO after December 31, 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.