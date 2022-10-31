RBI Central Board reviews current economic situation

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 31, 2022 21:42 IST

The Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday reviewed the current economic situation, and global and domestic challenges, including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises, the RBI said in a statement.

“The board also discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the Central Board, Ombudsman Scheme and activities of select Central Office Departments,” the regulator added. 

The 598 th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI was held in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das. Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board namely Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Dr. Ravindra H. Dholakia attended the meeting.  Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, also participated.

