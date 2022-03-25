RBI central board discusses impact of geopolitical crisis

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday at their meeting reviewed the overall impact of the current global geopolitical crisis among others, the Central bank said. The 594th of the board meeting in Bengaluru was held under the chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor. “The Board in its meeting reviewed the various areas of operation of the bank and the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises,” the RBI said in a statement. The board also discussed the Reserve Bank’s activities during the current accounting year 2021-22. The board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2022-23, it said.