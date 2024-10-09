ADVERTISEMENT

RBI bars lenders from levying pre-payment fines on loans from MSEs

Published - October 09, 2024 07:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

To safeguard consumer interest through better transparency and customer centricity by lenders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to broaden the scope of the regulation on ‘responsible lending conduct – levy of foreclosure charges/pre-payment penalties on loans’ to cover loans to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) extended by the regulated entities of the Reserve Bank.

As per the current guidelines, banks and NBFCs are not permitted to levy foreclosure charges/ pre-payment penalties on any floating rate term loans sanctioned to individual borrowers with or without co-obligant(s), for purposes other than business.

A draft circular in this regard shall be issued for public consultation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Tuesday as part of his statement on various developmental and regulatory policy measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US