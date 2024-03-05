RBI bars JM Financial from financing against shares, debentures

March 05, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India has directed regulated entity JM Financial Products Ltd. (JMFPL) to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from doing any form of financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures as the entity has been found violating regulatory guidelines.

Action has been initiated based on information shared by market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

However, it had been allowed to continue to service its existing loan accounts through the usual collection and recovery process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This action is necessitated due to certain serious deficiencies observed in respect of loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions. The RBI carried out a limited review of the books of the company on the basis of the information shared by SEBI,” RBI said in the order.

“During the limited review it was observed that the company repeatedly helped a group of its customers to bid for various IPO and NCD offerings by using loaned funds. The credit underwriting was found to be perfunctory, and financing was done against meagre margins,” the RBI said.

“The application for subscription, the demat accounts and the bank accounts, all were operated by the company using a Power of Attorney (POA) and a Master Agreement obtained from these customers without their involvement, whatsoever, in the subsequent operations,” it added.

“Consequently, the company was able to effectively act as both lender as well as borrower. The company also acted as the arranger of bank account opening as well as operator of the said bank accounts using the POA. Apart from being in violation of regulatory guidelines, there are serious concerns on governance issues in the company, which in our assessment are detrimental to the interest of the customers,” the RBI further said.

The central bank said regulatory violations and deficiencies, if any, on the part of the bank(s) in this regard is being examined separately.

“The business restrictions now being imposed, will be reviewed upon the completion of a special audit to be instituted by the RBI and after rectification of the deficiencies to the satisfaction of RBI,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.