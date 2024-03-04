ADVERTISEMENT

RBI bars IIFL Finance from sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

March 04, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

However, the company has been allowed to continue to service its existing gold loan portfolio through usual collection and recovery processes

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday directed IIFL Finance Ltd. to cease and desist, with immediate effect from sanctioning or disbursing gold loans or assigning/ securitising/ selling any of its gold loans. Business restrictions have been imposed on this non banking finance company (NBFC) as the regulator has stumbled upon certain material supervisory concerns pertaining to the gold-loan portfolio of the company.  

However, the company has been allowed to continue to service its existing gold loan portfolio through usual collection and recovery processes.

“An inspection of the company was carried out by the Reserve Bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2023. Certain material supervisory concerns were observed in the gold loan portfolio of the company, including serious deviations in assaying and certifying purity and net weight of the gold at the time of sanction of loans and at the time of auction upon default,” the RBI said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breaches in Loan-to-Value ratio; significant disbursal and collection of loan amount in cash far in excess of the statutory limit; non-adherence to the standard auction process; and lack of transparency in charges being levied to customer accounts,” were also found. 

“These practices, apart from being regulatory violations, also significantly and adversely impact the interest of the customers. Over the last few months, the RBI has been engaging with the senior management and the statutory auditors of the company on these deficiencies; however, no meaningful corrective action has been evidenced so far,” the RBI said. 

“This has necessitated the imposition of business restrictions with immediate effect, in the overall interest of customers,” it added,

The regulator said these supervisory restrictions would be reviewed upon completion of a special audit to be instituted by the RBI and after rectification by the company of the special audit findings and the findings of RBI Inspection, to the satisfaction of RBI.

“This business restriction is without prejudice to any other Regulatory or Supervisory action, that may be initiated by the RBI against the company,” the central bank added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US