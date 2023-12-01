HamberMenu
RBI, Bank of England sign MoU concerning Clearing Corporation

December 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar and BoE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sarah Breeden in London

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank of England (BoE) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning cooperation and exchange of information in relation to the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).

“The MoU establishes a framework for the BoE to place reliance on RBI’s regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding UK financial stability. The MoU also demonstrates the importance of cross-border cooperation to facilitate international clearing activities and the BoE’s commitment to deference to other regulators’ regime,” the RBI said in a statement.

“This MoU confirms the interests of both the authorities in enhancing cooperation in line with their respective laws and regulations. It will also enable the BoE to assess the application of CCIL for recognition as a third-country Central Counterparty (CCP) which is a pre-requisite for U.K. based banks to clear transactions through CCIL,” the statement added.

The MoU was signed by RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar and BoE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sarah Breeden in London on Friday.

