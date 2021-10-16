Business

RBI authorises KVB to collect direct taxes

B. Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, KVB   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Reserve Bank of India has authorised Karur Vysya Bank to collect direct taxes on behalf of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Following the approval received, KVB has initiated the integration process with CBDT. Once completed, KVB customers can remit their Direct Taxes through any branch, Net Banking and DLite Mobile app, it said in a statement.

B. Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO said that it has been the long standing requirement of the bank customers to pay direct taxes easily and they were happy to offer the services.


