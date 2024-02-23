RBI asks NPCI to examine if TPAP status can be given to Paytm parent, announces additional steps

February 23, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the request of One97 Communication Ltd (OCL) to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of Paytm app, as per norms.

In case of NPCI granting TPAP status to OCL, ‘@paytm’ handles need to be migrated in a seamless manner from Paytm Bank to a set of newly identified banks to avoid any disruption, the RBI said as it announced additional steps to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using ‘@paytm’ handle operated by Paytm Bank. Paytm Bank cannot accept further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024.

The RBI said no new users would be allowed to be added by the said TPAP until existing users were migrated to a new handle.

For seamless migration of ‘@paytm’ handle to other banks, NPCI would facilitate certification of 4-5 banks as Payment Service Provider (PSP) Banks with demonstrated capabilities to process high-volume UPI transactions.

For merchants using PayTM QR Codes, OCL has been asked to open the settlement accounts with one or more PSP Banks (other than Paytm Payments Bank).

“The migration of UPI handles as above is applicable only to such customers and merchants who have a UPI handle @Paytm,” the RBI has clarified.