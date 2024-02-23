GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI asks NPCI to examine if TPAP status can be given to Paytm parent, announces additional steps

February 23, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
MUMBAI, 01/02/2023: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a road side stall in Mumbai. Shares of digital-payments provider Paytm plunged 20% after RBI ordered it to halt a bulk of its business. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

MUMBAI, 01/02/2023: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a road side stall in Mumbai. Shares of digital-payments provider Paytm plunged 20% after RBI ordered it to halt a bulk of its business. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the request of One97 Communication Ltd (OCL) to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of Paytm app, as per norms.

In case of NPCI granting TPAP status to OCL, ‘@paytm’ handles need to be migrated in a seamless manner from Paytm Bank to a set of newly identified banks to avoid any disruption, the RBI said as it announced additional steps to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using ‘@paytm’ handle operated by Paytm Bank. Paytm Bank cannot accept further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024.

The RBI said no new users would be allowed to be added by the said TPAP until existing users were migrated to a new handle.

For seamless migration of ‘@paytm’ handle to other banks, NPCI would facilitate certification of 4-5 banks as Payment Service Provider (PSP) Banks with demonstrated capabilities to process high-volume UPI transactions.

For merchants using PayTM QR Codes, OCL has been asked to open the settlement accounts with one or more PSP Banks (other than Paytm Payments Bank).

“The migration of UPI handles as above is applicable only to such customers and merchants who have a UPI handle @Paytm,” the RBI has clarified.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.