RBI asks BoB to suspend onboarding customers on ‘bob World’ mobile app

October 10, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bank of Baroda has been further directed to ensure that already onboarded ‘bob World’ customers do not face any disruption on account of this suspension

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Bank of Baroda (BoB) to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of customers on its ‘bob World’ mobile application. 

“This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding of their customers onto this mobile application,” the RBI said in a circular. 

“Any further onboarding of customers of the bank on the ‘bob World’ application will be subject to rectification of the deficiencies observed and strengthening of the related processes by the bank to the satisfaction of RBI,” the circular added.

