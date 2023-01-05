RBI asks bank customers to update KYC in some cases

January 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while taking measures to rationalise KYC-related instructions within the framework prescribed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and rules framed thereunder, has asked bank customers to update their KYC by furnishing a fresh KYC or re-KYC in certain cases. “As the banks are mandated to keep their records up-to-date and relevant by undertaking periodic reviews and updations, a fresh KYC process / documentation may have to be undertaken in certain cases, including where the KYC documents available in bank records do not conform to present list of the Officially Valid Documents (viz., passport, driving license, proof of possession of Aadhaar number, the Voter’s Identity Card, job card issued by NREGA and letter issued by the National Population Register) or where the validity of the KYC document submitted earlier may have expired,” RBI said in a circular.

“In such cases, the banks are required to provide an acknowledgement of the receipt of the KYC documents / self-declaration submitted by the customer,” the RBI said.

It said as per the present guidelines, if there is no change in KYC information, a self- declaration to that effect from the individual customer is sufficient to complete the re-KYC process.

The central bank said it has advised banks to provide facility of such self-declaration to the individual customers through various non-face-to-face channels such as registered email- id, registered mobile number, ATMs, digital channels (such as online banking / internet banking, mobile application), letter, etc., without need for a visit to bank branch.

Further, if there is only a change in address, customers can furnish revised / updated address through any of these channels after which, the bank would undertake verification of the declared address within two months.

Fresh KYC process can be done by visiting a bank branch, or remotely through a Video based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) (wherever the same has been enabled by the banks), as provided in Section 18 of the Master Direction on KYC.

Individual customers of banks can get more information on the different options available to them from their bank for completing re-KYC (such as submission of self-declaration through various non-face–to-face channels mentioned in para or by completing fresh KYC) by visiting a bank branch or remotely through V-CIP, the RBI said.