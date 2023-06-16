HamberMenu
RBI approves re-appointment of Vasudevan P. N. as MD and CEO of Equitas SFB

June 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
P.N. Vasudevan

P.N. Vasudevan | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday gave its nod for the re-appointment of P. N. Vasudevan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of private sector Equitas Small Finance Bank The tenure of his appointment would be for a period of three years with effect from July 23.

In a BSE filing, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, "..we would like to inform that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter.... dated June 15, 2023, has given its approval for re-appointment of Vasudevan P N, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from July 23, 2023."

Mr. Vasudevan had expressed his desire to move on from his role for a career in health and education. However, in December 2022 he withdrew his decision.

Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of ₹190.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank had registered a net profit of ₹119.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the bank had registered a net profit of ₹573.59 crore from ₹280.73 crore registered in the same period of the previous fiscal.

