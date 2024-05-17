RBI approves Pradeep Natarajan as Whole Time Director of IDFC First Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Pradeep Natarajan’s joining IDFC First Bank Ltd. as Whole Time Director. He will serve a three-year term in this role.

“This decision follows an earlier notification from the bank dated December 30, 2023. In a letter dated May 16, 2024, the RBI confirmed its approval for Mr. Natarajan’s appointment, designating him as Executive Director for the next three years,” IDFC First Bank said in a statement.

It will now undertake the necessary steps to formalise Mr. Natarajan’s appointment. This appointment requires approval of the shareholders, the bank added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.