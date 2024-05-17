ADVERTISEMENT

RBI approves Pradeep Natarajan as Whole Time Director of IDFC First Bank

Published - May 17, 2024 11:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Pradeep Natarajan’s joining IDFC First Bank Ltd. as Whole Time Director. He will serve a three-year term in this role.

“This decision follows an earlier notification from the bank dated December 30, 2023. In a letter dated May 16, 2024, the RBI confirmed its approval for Mr. Natarajan’s appointment, designating him as Executive Director for the next three years,” IDFC First Bank said in a statement.

It will now undertake the necessary steps to formalise Mr. Natarajan’s appointment. This appointment requires approval of the shareholders, the bank added.

