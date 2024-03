March 04, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd. (Transferor Bank) with AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. (Transferee Bank).

“The effective date of the amalgamation shall be April 01, 2024. All the branches of Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd. will function as branches of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. with effect from April 01, 2024,” the RBI said in a statement.