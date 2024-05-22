GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

RBI approves ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to govt for 2023-24

Analysts had expected a surplus transfer in the range of 750 billion rupees to 1.2 trillion rupees, aided by strong foreign exchange earnings.

Published - May 22, 2024 04:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Agencies
The Reserve Bank of India approved a ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to the central government for 2023-24.

The Reserve Bank of India approved a ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to the central government for 2023-24. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 approved a ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to the central government for 2023-24, more than double the amount it paid for the previous 2022-23 financial year.

The decision was taken at the 608th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

IMF forecasts India’s economy to grow 6.8% this fiscal year

"The Board...approved the transfer of ₹2,10,874 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2023-24," RBI said in a statement.

The dividend payout was ₹87,416 crore for 2022-23.

"With the revival in economic growth in FY 2022-23, the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) was increased to 6%. As the economy remains robust and resilient, the Board has decided to increase the CRB to 6.5% for FY 2023-24," the RBI said.

Analysts had expected a surplus transfer in the range of 750 billion rupees to 1.2 trillion rupees, aided by strong foreign exchange earnings.

Also Read | The state of the Indian economy today

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped four basis points to 7% after the announcement.

The board reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario, including risks to the outlook, the statement added.

Related Topics

central bank / Reserve Bank of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.