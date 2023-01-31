RBI appoints V. Ramachandra as advisory committee member of SIFL, SEFL

January 31, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed V. Ramachandra as a member of the Advisory Committee of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd. (SEFL) with immediate effect. This follows the resignation of Farokh N. Subedar from the Advisory Committee with effect from January 31, 2023.

The Advisory Committee will now comprise of Venkat Nageshwar Chalasani, former Deputy Managing Director, State Bank of India, T. T. Srinivasaraghavan, former Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd., V. Ramachandra, former Chief General Manager, Canara Bank.

“The Advisory Committee shall advise the Administrator in the operations of the SIFL and SEFL during the corporate insolvency resolution process,” RBI said.

The RBI had on October 11, 2021, constituted an Advisory Committee under Rule 5 (c) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019, to advise the Administrator in the operations of the financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Subsequently, upon the resignation of R. Subramaniakumar, it had appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member of the Advisory Committee.