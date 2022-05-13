RBI appoints two new EDs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Rajiv Ranjan as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 1. Prior to the appointment, Dr. Ranjan was serving as Adviser-in-Charge of Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee. As ED, he will look after the Monetary Policy Department (MPD).

The RBI has also announced the appointment of Sitikantha Pattanaik as the new Executive Director with effect from May 01, 2022.

Prior to this, Dr. Pattanaik was an advisor in the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR). As ED he will look after DEPR.