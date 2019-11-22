RBI appoints three-member advisory panel for DHFL

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a three-member advisory committee to assist in the administration of troubled mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

The three members are Rajiv Lall, non-executive chairman, IDFC First Bank Ltd., N. S. Kannan, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and N.S. Venkatesh, CEO, Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Earlier this week, the RBI had superseded the board of the home financier and appointed former MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank R. Subramaniakumar as the administrator.

“The Reserve Bank, in exercise of powers conferred under section 45 IE 5 (a) of the RBI Act 1934, has today constituted a three-member advisory committee to assist the administrator of DHFL in the discharge of his duties,” the central bank said in a statement. The RBI had also said bankruptcy proceedings will be initiated against DHFL, which had defaulted on bank loans.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2019 have a provision for the financial sector regulator concerned to appoint a committee to advise the administrator in the operations of the financial service provider during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

While superseding the DHFL board, the RBI had said the action was taken due to governance concerns and defaults in meeting payment obligations. DHFL’s total debt is over ₹80,000 crore, with banks having an exposure of almost ₹40,000 crore. ICICI Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank are some of the lenders that had classified the loans as ‘non-performing’.