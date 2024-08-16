ADVERTISEMENT

RBI appoints Sukumaran Nair as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank CEO

Published - August 16, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Salee Sukumaran Nair has been appointed as MD & CEO for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge. Prior to this, he served as SBI Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Salee Sukumaran Nair as Managing Director and CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, subject to shareholders approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a regulatory filing, TMB said that RBI vide its letter dated August 16, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Nair as MD & CEO. He is not related to any of the existing directors of the bank. Till May, Mr. Nair served as SBI Deputy Managing Director & Chief Credit Officer.

Mr. Nair succeeds S. Krishnan, who resigned on September 29, 2023 citing personal reasons. On November 22, the board forwarded the names of three candidates for the MD’s post, which was rejected by RBI on April 12.

A week later, the private sector lender issued an advertisement inviting fresh proposals from candidates with suitable experience for the MD post on a contract basis for a period of three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US