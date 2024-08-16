GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI appoints Sukumaran Nair as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank CEO

Published - August 16, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Salee Sukumaran Nair has been appointed as MD & CEO for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge. Prior to this, he served as SBI Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer.

Salee Sukumaran Nair has been appointed as MD & CEO for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge. Prior to this, he served as SBI Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Salee Sukumaran Nair as Managing Director and CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, subject to shareholders approval.

In a regulatory filing, TMB said that RBI vide its letter dated August 16, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Nair as MD & CEO. He is not related to any of the existing directors of the bank. Till May, Mr. Nair served as SBI Deputy Managing Director & Chief Credit Officer.

Mr. Nair succeeds S. Krishnan, who resigned on September 29, 2023 citing personal reasons. On November 22, the board forwarded the names of three candidates for the MD’s post, which was rejected by RBI on April 12.

A week later, the private sector lender issued an advertisement inviting fresh proposals from candidates with suitable experience for the MD post on a contract basis for a period of three years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.