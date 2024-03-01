ADVERTISEMENT

RBI appoints S. Ravindran as TMB’s part-time chairman

March 01, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Independent Director S. Ravindran is on the boards of NSE, Shriram Finance and Bandhan AMC among others.

The Reserve Bank has appointed Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) independent director S. Ravindran as part-time chairman of the bank from February 29 till August 2, 2026.

Currently, Mr. Ravindran is an independent director on the boards of NSE, LTIDPL Invit Services, Shriram Finance and Bandhan AMC, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to assuming charge as part-time chairman of the bank, he has to step down from the directorships in Shriram Finance and Bandhan AMC, the regulator said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The non-executive part-time chairman post in TMB fell vacant after the exit of S. Annamalai on February 2, 2020. On August 20, 2022, TMB had recommended B. Vijayadurai for the post of chairman. However, it was turned down by the RBI on September 19, 2022, and instead it asked the bank to send a fresh proposal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US