RBI appoints S. Ravindran as TMB’s part-time chairman

March 01, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Independent Director S. Ravindran is on the boards of NSE, Shriram Finance and Bandhan AMC among others.

The Reserve Bank has appointed Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) independent director S. Ravindran as part-time chairman of the bank from February 29 till August 2, 2026.

Currently, Mr. Ravindran is an independent director on the boards of NSE, LTIDPL Invit Services, Shriram Finance and Bandhan AMC, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to assuming charge as part-time chairman of the bank, he has to step down from the directorships in Shriram Finance and Bandhan AMC, the regulator said.

The non-executive part-time chairman post in TMB fell vacant after the exit of S. Annamalai on February 2, 2020. On August 20, 2022, TMB had recommended B. Vijayadurai for the post of chairman. However, it was turned down by the RBI on September 19, 2022, and instead it asked the bank to send a fresh proposal.

