RBI appoints P Vasudevan as ED

July 06, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed P. Vasudevan as a new Executive Director.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Mr. Vasudevan was the Chief General Manager-in-charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

As ED, he will look after Department of Currency Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department (Areas other than that of Budget & Funds) and the Enforcement Department.

He has, over a span of nearly three decades in the RBI, served in supervision of banks and non-banking financial companies, payment and settlement systems and other areas including a stint as Member of Faculty in Bankers’ Training College, the RBI said.

