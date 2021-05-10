RBI appoints Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director

Mumbai

10 May 2021 20:00 IST

Prior to being promoted as ED, Mr. Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the Reserve Bank as Regional Director for Karnataka.

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director (ED), the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

He will look after Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Rajbhasha Department.

Mr. Kattoor has, over a span of three decades, served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

He holds a post-graduate qualification from Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Bachelor of Law from Gujarat University, and Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania, besides having earned professional qualifications, including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).