RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as Executive Director

Mumbai

26 August 2021 14:30 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as its Executive Director (ED) with effect from August 20, 2021.

Mr. Kumar will look after the Department of Currency Management, the Foreign Exchange Department and the Premises Department, the RBI said in a release.

Before being promoted as ED, he was heading the New Delhi Regional Office of the RBI as its Regional Director.

Advertising

Advertising

In his approximately three-decade-long career at the RBI, Mr. Kumar has served in various departments, including foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management.