Business

RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as Executive Director

File Photo | Ajay Kumar will look after the Department of Currency Management, the Foreign Exchange Department and the Premises Department at the RBI.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar as its Executive Director (ED) with effect from August 20, 2021.

Mr. Kumar will look after the Department of Currency Management, the Foreign Exchange Department and the Premises Department, the RBI said in a release.

Before being promoted as ED, he was heading the New Delhi Regional Office of the RBI as its Regional Director.

In his approximately three-decade-long career at the RBI, Mr. Kumar has served in various departments, including foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Reserve Bank of India
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 3:33:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-appoints-ajay-kumar-as-executive-director/article36114253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY