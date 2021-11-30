RBI appoints advisory panel for RelCap

MUMBAI

30 November 2021 22:48 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday constituted a three-member advisory panel to assist the Administrator of Reliance Capital Ltd. in the discharge of his duties.

The members of the Advisory Committee include Sanjeev Nautiyal, former Deputy MD, State Bank of India, Srinivasan Varadarajan, former Deputy MD, Axis Bank and Praveen P. Kadle, former MD and CEO, Tata Capital Ltd.

The RBI had on Monday superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital and had appointed Nageswara Rao Y, former executive director, Bank of Maharashtra, as the Administrator.

Advertising

Advertising