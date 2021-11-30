Business

RBI appoints advisory panel for RelCap

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday constituted a three-member advisory panel to assist the Administrator of Reliance Capital Ltd. in the discharge of his duties.

The members of the Advisory Committee include Sanjeev Nautiyal, former Deputy MD, State Bank of India, Srinivasan Varadarajan, former Deputy MD, Axis Bank and Praveen P. Kadle, former MD and CEO, Tata Capital Ltd.

The RBI had on Monday superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital and had appointed Nageswara Rao Y, former executive director, Bank of Maharashtra, as the Administrator.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 10:50:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-appoints-advisory-panel-for-relcap/article37777857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY