RBI announces special measures for annual closing of FY24

March 22, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to provide greater convenience to taxpayers, has asked all its offices dealing with government business and all designated branches of agency banks conducting government banking business to keep their counters open as per normal working hours on March 30 and 31.

It has also been decided that electronic transactions to be done till the stipulated time on both the days.

“Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue up to 2400 hours as hitherto on March 31, 2024. In order to facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country,” the RBI said in a circular.

Special clearing will be conducted for government cheques both on March 30 and 31, it said. “Agency Banks are hereby advised that all cheques related to government accounts may be presented on such clearing. The timing for presentation and return clearing of instruments for these special clearing sessions for government cheques will be intimated in due course,” the RBI said.

Regarding reporting of Central and State Government transactions to RBI, including uploading of GST/ TIN2.0/ ICEGATE/ e-receipts luggage files, the reporting window of March 31 will be kept open till 1200 hours noon on April 1.

Agency banks have been directed to give adequate publicity to the special arrangements made as above.

