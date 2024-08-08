GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI announces Continuous Clearing of Cheques under CTS

CTS currently processes cheques with a clearing cycle of up to two working days

Published - August 08, 2024 11:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For expeditious clearance of cheques, the RBI has announced measure on Continuous Clearing of Cheques under Cheque Truncation System (CTS). Once implemented cheques would be cleared within hours of submission instead of two days taken currently.

CTS currently processes cheques with a clearing cycle of up to two working days. To improve the efficiency of cheque clearing and reduce settlement risk for participants, and to enhance customer experience, it is proposed to transition CTS from the current approach of batch processing to continuous clearing with ‘on-realisation-settlement’, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday (August 8) as additional measures after the monetary policy announcement.

“Cheques will be scanned, presented, and passed in a few hours and on a continuous basis during business hours. The clearing cycle will reduce from the present T+1 days to a few hours. Detailed guidelines in this regard shall be issued shortly,” he added.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.