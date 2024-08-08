RBI announces Continuous Clearing of Cheques under CTS

For expeditious clearance of cheques, the RBI has announced measure on Continuous Clearing of Cheques under Cheque Truncation System (CTS). Once implemented cheques would be cleared within hours of submission instead of two days taken currently.

CTS currently processes cheques with a clearing cycle of up to two working days. To improve the efficiency of cheque clearing and reduce settlement risk for participants, and to enhance customer experience, it is proposed to transition CTS from the current approach of batch processing to continuous clearing with ‘on-realisation-settlement’, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday (August 8) as additional measures after the monetary policy announcement.

“Cheques will be scanned, presented, and passed in a few hours and on a continuous basis during business hours. The clearing cycle will reduce from the present T+1 days to a few hours. Detailed guidelines in this regard shall be issued shortly,” he added.