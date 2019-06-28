RBI allows ARCs to buy financial assets from peers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to buy financial assets from other such entities. However, all such transactions have to settled in cash, the banking regulator said.
“In view of amendment to the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002, it has been decided to permit ARCs to acquire financial assets from other ARCs,” the RBI said.
“Price discovery for such transaction shall not be prejudicial to the interest of security receipt holders,” the RBI further said, adding the selling ARC must utilise the proceeds so received for the redemption of underlying security receipts.
The date of redemption of underlying Security Receipts and total period of realisation should not extend beyond eight years from the date of acquisition of the financial asset by the first ARC, RBI said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor