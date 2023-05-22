ADVERTISEMENT

RBI advises banks to continue exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes in usual manner

May 22, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The RBI on Friday made a surprise announcement of the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 advised banks that the facility of exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, that is, as was being provided earlier.

“Banks are advised to provide appropriate infrastructure at the branches such as shaded waiting space, drinking water facilities, etc. considering the summer season,” the central bank said.

Banks shall maintain daily data on deposits and exchanges of ₹2,000 banknotes in a format provided by the RBI and submit the same as and when called for, it said.

The RBI on Friday made a surprise announcement of the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the ₹2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

It said it had asked banks to stop issuing ₹2,000 notes with immediate effect.

(With PTI inputs)

