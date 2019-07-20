Razorpay to triple lending to ₹600 crore

Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd. plans to almost triple its collateral lending to merchants and double its workforce, said a top official.

“We started providing collateral lending to our merchants by tying up with non-banking financial companies,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO, Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd.

In the last six months, the payments solution firm has provided loans to the extent of more than ₹200 crore. It plans to end the current fiscal with collateral loans amounting to ₹600 crore. The loan size per customer ranges between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh. The firm has a staff strength of 450, which it plans to increase to 800 by end FY20.

Having raised $75 million recently, Mr. Mathur said it would be sufficient for the next three years to meet the company’s growth requirements. During FY19, the firm said it enjoyed a market share of 12% to 14% against 2% in the corresponding year-earlier period and hoped to grow this threefold soon.

Releasing the second edition of ‘The era of rising fintech’ report, he said Bengaluru topped the list of most digitised cities followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi. The top five States in terms of digital transactions are Karnataka, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Google Pay continued to be the most preferred UPI (unified payments interface) app, followed by PhonePe, BHIM and Paytm, according to the report. The first quarter of FY20 saw digital payments’ growth in the areas of food and beverages, gaming industry and financial services, the report said.