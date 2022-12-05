Razorpay to support credit card transactions via UPI

December 05, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Razorpay, a payments and banking platform, announced its readiness to support credit card transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), claiming it was an industry-first move.

ADVERTISEMENT

This offering was in line with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest innovation in the digital space, said the company in a release.

Now, with RuPay credit cards being enabled on UPI, Razorpay merchants would be able to accept credit card payments on UPI, with minimal changes to their existing set-up. This disruption was made possible in partnership with Axis bank, said the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US