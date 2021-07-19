Razorpay acquires digital lending firm TERA Finlabs

Bengaluru

19 July 2021 21:51 IST

Financial services start-up Razorpay acquired Bengaluru-based TERA Finlabs, an AI-based risk tech SaaS platform, for an undisclosed amount, on Monday.

This marks Razorpay’s third acquisition and comes following its foray into the B2B SME lending space with the introduction of Razorpay Capital in 2019, as per a company statement.

TERA Finlabs offers technology, risk and capital solutions to enable innovative, embedded financing solutions for businesses. TERA Finlabs is an Indian subsidiary of GAIN Credit, a leading U.K. digital lender, which was unveiled in 2018 to expand its global footprint in digital lending.

Advertising

Advertising