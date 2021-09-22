Raymond unveils ‘Vibez’ shirt collection

MUMBAI

22 September 2021 21:22 IST

Raymond Ltd. has introduced its latest collection of shirting fabrics branded as ‘Vibez’.

Being a menswear brand in India, Raymond has on-boarded designer Suket Dhir for this collection which consists of 7 prints - Watercolour Washes, Swirling Paisley, Bold Abstract, Tie-n-Dye, Checkerboard, Deep with Indigo, and Tribal Prints.

S. Ganesh Kumar, COO, Raymond Lifestyle Business said; “As lives return back to normalcy, consumers are seeking a refreshing perspective on casualisation and are increasingly experimenting with fashion sensibilities.”

