GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raymond Realty forays into Mumbai with luxury home project

February 20, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, has announced its entry into the Mumbai market with ‘The Address by GS, Bandra’, a luxury residential project.

The project will come up through joint development agreements (JDAs) with the land owners on 2.74 acres.

The project, targeted at gated community, will offer a diverse mix of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments along with 30 amenities including a 16,000 square feet clubhouse. It will also have a high-street retail space, the company said, adding, “this project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over ₹2,000 crore.”

“The Address by GS, Bandra is a significant milestone in our growth journey as this is our first project beyond Thane. This project will further expand and solidify our commitment to provide premium living spaces that exceed the expectations of our discerning customers,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Group.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.