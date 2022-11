Raymond registered a 38% year-on-year growth in revenue to ₹2,191 crore for the second quarter.

Net profit trebled to ₹159 crore. Net debt reduced to ₹1,286 crore from ₹1,310 crore as of June 30. Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond, said in the release that as the China +1 strategy was working well for the company, it had acquired marquee customers for its garment business.