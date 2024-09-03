Raymond Lifestyle targets 7% market share of men’s wedding wear segment, to list on Sept. 5 post demerger

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. (RLL), ahead of its listing on stock exchanges on September 5 following its demerger from Raymonds Ltd., said it would target to achieve 7% market share of the estimated ₹75,000 crore Indian men’s wedding wear segment by 2027 from 5% currently, growing at a CAGR of 15%.

On RLL’s growth plans, Amit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Raymond Group, said, “In the next three years, we anticipate Raymond Lifestyle doubling its EBITDA to over ₹2,000 crore. We are also looking towards a 12–15% sales growth in the lifestyle sector.”

The aim for Raymond Lifestyle would be to capture about 7% market share in the dynamic men’s wedding wear market by 2027, he added.

Gautam Singhania, CMD, Raymond Group, said, “The demerger aims at unlocking shareholder value by creating a focussed lifestyle business entity. Raymond Lifestyle will sharpen strategic focus in this fast-growing sector to become among the top three global fabric suppliers by the end of this year.”

“The global scenario presents significant opportunities, particularly the challenges in China and Bangladesh and trade agreements with the U.K., EU and Australia,” he added.

Sunil Kataria, CEO, Raymond Lifestyle, said the company would embark on the largest-ever retail expansion with 900 new outlets over three years, alongside entering into new categories such as sleepwear and innerwear.

“When it comes to our existing brands, Ethnix, the Indian ethnic wear offering, has already established its distinct position in the market, and we plan to nearly triple our physical presence with an additional 300 Ethnix stores in the next three years. We believe that we can achieve unparalleled growth in this wedding segment, significantly consolidating our position as the dominant market leader,” he said.

As a focused, pure play professionally managed consumer business, RLL is pursuing a three-pronged strategic approach of strengthening the core of branded textile, accelerating the growth of apparel garmenting and building new categories such as ethnic wear, inner wear, sleep wear and international retail.

