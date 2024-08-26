ADVERTISEMENT

Raymond Lifestyle inducts Rajiv Sharma into board

Published - August 26, 2024 10:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

  Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. (RLL) has announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Rajiv Sharma, as the Non-Executive Director of the company.  Mr. Sharma brings over three decades of global multi-industry leadership experience and has previously worked with the Coats Group, a British multinational company, for over fourteen years, including seven years as its Group CEO, the company said.   Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. said, “I welcome Mr. Sharma to the RLL Board as the company embarks on an exciting journey as a focused, pure-play branded textile and apparel player.” 

