GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raymond Lifestyle inducts Rajiv Sharma into board

Published - August 26, 2024 10:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

  Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. (RLL) has announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Rajiv Sharma, as the Non-Executive Director of the company.  Mr. Sharma brings over three decades of global multi-industry leadership experience and has previously worked with the Coats Group, a British multinational company, for over fourteen years, including seven years as its Group CEO, the company said.   Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. said, “I welcome Mr. Sharma to the RLL Board as the company embarks on an exciting journey as a focused, pure-play branded textile and apparel player.” 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.