GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raymond announces vertical demerger of real estate arm

Published - July 04, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Raymond Ltd. has announced the vertical demerger of its real estate business into its wholly owned subsidiary, Raymond Realty Ltd (RRL). 

Upon completion of this demerger, Raymond Ltd. and Raymond Realty Ltd. will operate as separate listed entities within the Raymond Group post all statutory approvals. 

The new entity will seek automatic listing on stock exchanges and according to the scheme of arrangement, each Raymond Ltd. (RL) shareholder will receive 1 share of RRL for every 1 share held in Raymond Ltd.

“Having stated that now we have clear three vectors of growth at Raymond group i.e. Lifestyle, Real Estate and Engineering, this  corporate action is in line with creating shareholder value creation,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Ltd.

“This strategy to demerge the real estate business into a separate company that will be listed through automatic route is another step to enhance the shareholder value,” he said.

The company said demerger aligns with Raymond Group’s stated objectives of simplifying its corporate structure and enhancing shareholder value for operational and structural benefits.

“Leveraging Raymond’s institutional strength, the move will allow for independent, dedicated management teams with industry-specific expertise to sharpen business focus and tailor investment strategies to each sector’s unique dynamics,” the company said in a statement 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.