Ravin Group supplies 3,000 km of fire survival cables for Mumbai Metro Line 3

Ravin Group said it had supplied over 3,000 kilometre of specialised fire survival and electric cables for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

“Ignamo cables used for Metro projects, ensure the highest standards of fire safety and reliability for this transformative project,” the company said in a statement.

It said has been a preferred partner for supply and supervision of installation for the highly specialized fire survival and other electric cables for the Metro Line 3, as well as other Metros under construction.

