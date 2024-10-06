ADVERTISEMENT

Ravin Group supplies 3,000 km of fire survival cables for Mumbai Metro Line 3

Updated - October 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ravin Group said it had supplied over 3,000 kilometre of specialised fire survival and electric cables for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

“Ignamo cables used for Metro projects, ensure the highest standards of fire safety and reliability for this transformative project,” the company said in a statement. 

It said has been a preferred partner for supply and supervision of installation for the highly specialized fire survival and other electric cables for the Metro Line 3, as well as other Metros under construction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US