GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ravin Group supplies 3,000 km of fire survival cables for Mumbai Metro Line 3

Updated - October 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ravin Group said it had supplied over 3,000 kilometre of specialised fire survival and electric cables for the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

“Ignamo cables used for Metro projects, ensure the highest standards of fire safety and reliability for this transformative project,” the company said in a statement. 

It said has been a preferred partner for supply and supervision of installation for the highly specialized fire survival and other electric cables for the Metro Line 3, as well as other Metros under construction.

Published - October 06, 2024 12:15 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.