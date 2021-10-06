Ravin Group bags ₹50-cr. railways’ order to supply fire survival cables

MUMBAI

06 October 2021 22:02 IST

Ravin Group said it has bagged a ₹50-crore order for supply of specialised fire survival cables for the Indian Railways’ Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, which was declared as a national project in 2020.

The group will provide 33 kV and 11 kV medium-voltage specialised fire survival cables along with low-voltage cables and control cables to the longest tunnel (T13), which has a length of 9.3 km, located in the Katra-Dharam section, near to the Chenab Bridge.

Vijay Karia, CMD, Ravin Group said, “We are committed to providing safe and advanced technology with a greater range of cables. We are thankful to the Indian Railways and Tata Group for showing their trust in us. It is a matter of pride to be associated with such a prestigious project.”

