Business

Ravin Group bags ₹50-cr. railways’ order to supply fire survival cables

Ravin Group said it has bagged a ₹50-crore order for supply of specialised fire survival cables for the Indian Railways’ Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, which was declared as a national project in 2020.

The group will provide 33 kV and 11 kV medium-voltage specialised fire survival cables along with low-voltage cables and control cables to the longest tunnel (T13), which has a length of 9.3 km, located in the Katra-Dharam section, near to the Chenab Bridge.

Vijay Karia, CMD, Ravin Group said, “We are committed to providing safe and advanced technology with a greater range of cables. We are thankful to the Indian Railways and Tata Group for showing their trust in us. It is a matter of pride to be associated with such a prestigious project.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 10:03:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ravin-group-bags-50-cr-railways-order-to-supply-fire-survival-cables/article36865927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY