Ravi Viswanathan is TVS Supply Chain JMD

18 February 2020 22:31 IST

Ravi Viswanathan took charge as the joint managing director (JMD) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS). He will report to company MD R. Dinesh. On April 1, 2020, Mr. Viswanathan will also assume the role of the chief executive officer. He joins TVS SCS from Tata Consultancy Services where he was, until recently, the global chief marketing officer. He is an alumni of REC Tiruchirappalli.

Mr.Dinesh said, “With his multi-faceted career at TCS, he brings the experience of creating a truly global Indian business, working across industries, clients and cultures. The board believes that Mr. Ravi is the right person to take TVS Supply Chain Solutions forward, as we build a globally integrated, and technology-driven supply chain solutions company.”

The board also recognised the contribution of S. Ravichandran, deputy managing director, who had been with the company for over 25 years. He will continue as a director and adviser, the company said.

