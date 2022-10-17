Ravi Kumar who quit Infosys to take up similar job with Cognizant

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 17, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Kumar S., who recently relinquished his engagement with Infosys as president, is expected to take up a similar job with Cognizant. Mr. Kumar would join Cognizant as President Americas on January 16, 2023, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based in New York, Mr. Kumar had led multiple service lines and specialised digital sales across consulting, technology, infrastructure, engineering and process verticals for Infosys between 2016 and 2022. As per the filing, Prasad Sankaran, who formerly worked with Bain & Company and Accenture, would also join Cognizant as head of software and platform engineering practice on November 1, 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app