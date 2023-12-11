RattanIndia arm introduces compact delivery drone for health care, e-com

December 11, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. announced the introduction of L07, a compact delivery drone, for e-commerce and health care industries, through its company Throttle Aerospace Systems.

L07 is designed, developed, and manufactured in India, specifically for use cases where the payloads are small, the company said.

The drone is a VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) with a carrying capacity of up to 7 kg, and can be deployed single-handedly in less than 5 minutes. It can operate at a mean sea level (MSL) of up to 2,000 metres above MSL, comes with a high wind tolerance of 43 km/hr (12 metres/sec) and endurance of up to 30 minutes, RattanIndia said.

The drone also comes with many fail-safe features supported by AI and is IP52 resistant.

The L07 Compact is commercially available for deployment within the cargo drone operations as prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the company added.

“The L07 Compact represents a significant leap forward in the world of e-commerce logistics, especially for the last-mile deliveries. The L07 compact can massify the usage of cargo drones across the spectrum – from ecommerce to small and medium businesses,” Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises said in a statement.

“Our aim is to empower businesses with a reliable and efficient delivery solution which can be easy to deploy and use across the country. L07 builds on the strong portfolio of other existing products within the L-series,” she added.