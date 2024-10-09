ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata, Tata Sons Emeritus Chairman, reportedly critical

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

A formal statement on Ratan Tata’s health will be issued on October 11, it is learnt

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan N. Tata (86) is reported to be in a critical condition and is being treated at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. 

Mr. Tata was hospitalised on Monday (October 7, 2024) owing to age-related issues, and to control his blood pressure. His health conditions are believed to have deteriorated since then, according to sources.

A formal statement on his health will be issued on Friday morning (October 11, 2024), it is learnt.

In an X post on Monday (October 7, 2024), Mr Tata, who stays alone in Colaba along with his staff, said: “I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions.

“There is no cause of concern. I remain in good spirit and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation.”

